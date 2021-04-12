NITI Aayog to launch Online Dispute Resolution handbook
ICCR Foundation Day celebrated at Indian Embassy in Seoul
No plan to stop train services in country: Railway Board Chairman
Bihar: Schools, colleges, coaching centres to remain closed, Shops to shut down after 7 PM
Chhattisgarh: Lockdown imposed in 17 districts amidst surge in COVID-19 cases

AMN / RAIPUR

Complete lockdown has been imposed in 17 districts by the respective administrations in Chhattisgarh. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has sanctioned an amount of fifty crore rupees from the State Disaster Response Fund for the prevention of corona infection.

After the air passengers, guidelines have also been issued regarding the Covid test for rail passengers in the state.

Now it will be mandatory for railway passengers to have a negative report of the corona test conducted within 72 hours before reaching Chhattisgarh. Those passengers who do not have a corona test report for the prescribed time period, their Covid test will be done at the railway station itself. Corona test facilities are being established in the railway stations of the state.

Meanwhile, two senior officers have been sent to Mumbai and Hyderabad to ensure uninterrupted supply of Remdesivir and other essential medicines and equipment to the state. Besides, in view of the lack of oxygen in the hospitals, the state government has decided that eighty percent of the oxygen produced in Chhattisgarh will now be provided to the state hospitals in the form of medical oxygen gas.

Meanwhile, the State Labor Department has set up a helpline centre to facilitate workers coming back from other states.

