Chhattisgarh: 9 Maoists Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Bastar Division

Nine Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces when a joint team of CRPF, CoBRA battalion, District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force was on a search operation in Gangaloor area of Bijapur district in Bastar division in Chhattisgarh.

The exchange of fire took place in the jungles of Lendra.   The encounter took place this morning in Gangalur area of Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh.  According to the IG of Bastar Range Sundar Raj P, on the basis of intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in this area, a joint team of CRPF, Cobra Battalion, District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force was on a search operation.

The exchange of fire between security forces and Maoists took place in the forests of Lendra at around 6 am today. So far, bodies of 9 Maoists have been recovered from the area.   Apart from this,  a light machine gun and a barrel grenade launcher along with a large quantity of weapons and explosives were also recovered from the spot. The search operation is still going on in the area. 

