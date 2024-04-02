ED files reply in Delhi HC against Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest

AMN

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its reply on Tuesday in Delhi High Court against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging his arrest and custody in connection with the Excise Policy case.

In its reply, the ED called Kejriwal’s arrest legal and said that it maintained all procedural requirements of Section 16 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. It said Article 22 of the Constitution had also been strictly complied with. Kejriwal was arrested on March 21st by the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case. He has been sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail till 15th of April.