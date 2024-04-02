‘BJP approached me to join party or face jail’: Delhi Minister Atishi

New Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Atishi Tuesday alleged that BJP has approached her to join the saffron party through a person very close to her.

“I have been told that I should elevate my political career by joining the BJP, otherwise the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will arrest me in a month’s time. The person told me that PM Narendra Modi and the BJP have made up their minds to crush AAP and all its leaders.

First, they put the entire top political leadership of AAP, including Manish Sisodia, Satyender Jain, Sanjay Singh, and Arvind Kejriwal, in jail. Now, the BJP wants to arrest four more AAP leaders before the Lok Sabha elections. They will arrest me, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Raghav Chadha,” Atishi said at a press conference at AAP headquarters on DDU Marg on Tuesday.

Not afraid of BJP’s threat: Atishi

Atishi also said that after Sunday’s Ramlila Maidan rally, BJP now feels that arresting the top 4 leaders of Aam Aadmi Party was not enough, now in the coming time the next big four leaders will be put in jail. she said, “I have been told that in the coming days there will be a raid on my house, the houses of my relatives and close ones. We are Arvind Kejriwal’s soldiers, we are not afraid of BJP’s threat.”