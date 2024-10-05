THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: 28 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

Oct 5, 2024

WEB DESK

In Chhattisgarh at-least twenty eight (28) Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Narayanpur district Friday. The encounter started this afternoon in South Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district. After receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area, a joint team of DRG and STF from Narayanpur and Dantewada district went on a search operation in Govel, Nendur and Thulthuli areas. The encounter took place in the forest of Nendur-Thulthuli. The security personnel have recovered the bodies of the killed Maoists from the spot. Apart from this, AK-47 and Self Loading Rifles along with many other weapons have also been recovered from the spot. 

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

No privatization of railway under any circumstances: Govt

Oct 5, 2024
DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

‘China rapidly building infrastructure along LAC’: IAF chief Amar Preet Singh

Oct 4, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Supreme Court forms 5-member SIT to probe Tirupati laddu row

Oct 4, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Maldives President to visit India on invitation from President Murmu

October 5, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

No privatization of railway under any circumstances: Govt

October 5, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Haryana elections: all necessary arrangements in place for free & fair polling

October 5, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: 28 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

October 5, 2024