Chhattisgarh: 28 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

WEB DESK

In Chhattisgarh at-least twenty eight (28) Maoists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Narayanpur district Friday. The encounter started this afternoon in South Abujhmad area of Narayanpur district. After receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of Maoists in the area, a joint team of DRG and STF from Narayanpur and Dantewada district went on a search operation in Govel, Nendur and Thulthuli areas. The encounter took place in the forest of Nendur-Thulthuli. The security personnel have recovered the bodies of the killed Maoists from the spot. Apart from this, AK-47 and Self Loading Rifles along with many other weapons have also been recovered from the spot.