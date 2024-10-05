No privatization of railway under any circumstances: Govt

AMN / NASHIK

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnav has asserted that the railway will not be privatised under any circumstances. The Union Minister stated that the railway is a means of travel for the poor and middle class of the country, therefore, the Central Government has made substantial investments in railways, focusing on research, security and human resources. He noted that some political parties are spreading rumours about the potential privatization of the railway, but he firmly asserted that no such privatization will take place.

Mr. Vaishnav was speaking at the 40th foundation day of the Railway Protection Force at Nashik in Maharashtra Friday . Addressing a gathering to witness the Raising Day Parade of the RPF, the Minister announced a grant of ₹35 crores for the upgradation and modernization of Zonal Training Centres of the Force, with a special focus on facilities for women personnel. An additional grant of ₹5.5 crore was sanctioned for the Zonal Training Centre for the RPF Dog Squad in Tamil Nadu, aimed at strengthening the specialized training infrastructure.

The Minister lauded the Railway Protection Force (RPF) for its proactive adoption of modern technology in enhancing security measures. He assured that the RPF will be equipped with advanced protective gear, including bulletproof jackets and improved helmets, to ensure the safety and efficiency of its personnel.

As part of the event, Shri Vaishnaw launched the Hindi edition of the ‘Sangyaan’ mobile application, which enhances communication within the force.

Addressing the gathering, Vaishnaw expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has been a guiding and inspiring force in the massive transformation of Indian Railways. He said 5300 km of new rail lines have been laid last year and in the last 10 years, 31,000 km of new rail lines have been laid. He further added that 40,000 km have been electrified during the past 10 years, which is double than what has been done in the past 60 years. He further said that Indian Railways aims to provide good, comfortable, fast and affordable travel through new age trains like Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains along with modern facilities like Kavach for safer travel experience for all the people of the country. He also stated that about 12,500 General Class coaches are being manufactured presently for convenience of the people.