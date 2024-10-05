Toxic Cakes: Karnataka warns against use of cancer-causing dyes in bakery cakes

AMN / BENGALURU

Over 12 cake samples in local bakeries were found to contain cancer-causing chemicals owing to artificially-coloured food dyes.

Karnataka’s food safety authority asked cakes shops and backeries to closely monitor the use of food colourants in their baked goods.

The Karnataka government has issued a warning after colouring agents linked to cancer were found in 12 cake samples collected for bakeries in the state.

According to reports, health department officials tested 235 samples. While the majority were found to be safe for consumption, hazardous dyes, including allura red, sunset yellow FCF and carmoisine, were found in 12 samples, including those of red velvet and black forest cakes, the Karnataka Food Safety and Quality Department said in a statement.

These chemicals are used to enhance the visual appeal of cakes are often but their use can increase cancer risk and also cause affect mental well-being, it said.

Food safety commissioner Srinivas K warned bakeries against using unsafe chemicals and additives.