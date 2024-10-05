THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Toxic Cakes: Karnataka warns against use of cancer-causing dyes in bakery cakes

Oct 5, 2024

AMN / BENGALURU

Over 12 cake samples in local bakeries were found to contain cancer-causing chemicals owing to artificially-coloured food dyes.

Karnataka’s food safety authority asked cakes shops and backeries to closely monitor the use of food colourants in their baked goods.

The Karnataka government has issued a warning after colouring agents linked to cancer were found in 12 cake samples collected for bakeries in the state.

According to reports, health department officials tested 235 samples. While the majority were found to be safe for consumption, hazardous dyes, including allura red, sunset yellow FCF and carmoisine, were found in 12 samples, including those of  red velvet and black forest cakes, the Karnataka Food Safety and Quality Department said in a statement.

These chemicals are used to enhance the visual appeal of cakes are often but their use can increase cancer risk and also cause affect mental well-being, it said.

Food safety commissioner Srinivas K warned bakeries against using unsafe chemicals and additives.

Related Post

TOP AWAAZ

No privatization of railway under any circumstances: Govt

Oct 5, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Chhattisgarh: 28 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces

Oct 5, 2024
DEFENCE TOP AWAAZ

‘China rapidly building infrastructure along LAC’: IAF chief Amar Preet Singh

Oct 4, 2024

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistani Govt to hand over security of Islamabad to Pakistan Army

October 5, 2024
DEFENCE

India reiterates its commitment for maritime security & upholding maritime law

October 5, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Polling going on for assembly elections in Haryana

October 5, 2024
TOP AWAAZ

Toxic Cakes: Karnataka warns against use of cancer-causing dyes in bakery cakes

October 5, 2024