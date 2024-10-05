‘China rapidly building infrastructure along LAC’: IAF chief Amar Preet Singh

Staff Reporter

Air chief marshal Amar Preet Singh today said China was rapidly building infrastructure along Line of Actual Control, especially in the Ladakh sector, while India is also upgrading its infrastructure along the border.

At a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day, Singh also spoke on the geopolitical tensions and conflicts in various geographies and said it is important to have indigenous weapons systems to deal with any future security challenges.

“The Indian Air Force should have entire inventory produced in India by 2047,” AP Singh said.

To a question, the Air chief marshal said three units of S-400 missile systems were delivered by Russia and it promised to deliver the remaining two units by next year.

An ace test pilot, AP Singh took over as the new chief of the Indian Air Force last month. He took from Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari who superannuated today after a three-year stint as chief.