Chennai Test: England 263 for 3 at stumps on Day 1

England were 263 for three in their first innings at stumps on the opening day of the first Test match against India at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai today. England Skipper Joe Root scored a classy century in his 100th Test. He was batting at 128 when stumps were drawn. Root also guided young opener Dom Sibley who scored 87.

For the hosts, Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin bagged one.

Earlier, England Skipper won the toss and chose to bat first.

This game marks the return of international cricket in India after a year-long COVID-19 break. India played last test match before pandemic against Bangladesh on 22nd November 2019 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Both teams have entered the contest on the back of away series wins in the longest format of the game. India have beaten Australia 2-1 to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while England defeated Sri Lanka 2-0. The four-match series gets interesting as its result will decide the second finalist of the ICC World Test Championship, who will face New Zealand at The Lord’s in June 2021.