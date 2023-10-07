इंडियन आवाज़     07 Oct 2023 12:21:26      انڈین آواز

CEC Rajiv Kumar directs Observers to ensure free and fair elections

AMN / WEB DESK

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar directed the Commission’s Observers to ensure a level playing field by working in a coordinated manner to ensure free, fair, and inducement-free elections. He was addressing a Meeting for Observers to be deployed for the forthcoming elections to the Legislative Assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana yesterday.  Their job, he said, is to ensure a level playing field and purity of elections. The CEC said the Commission is increasingly concentrating on having a humane face, by facilitating and including Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Senior Citizens (80), and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) with the help of special provisions, such as Home Voting,  and Accessible Polling Stations.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said that the election should not only be fair but also seen to be fair. He instructed the observers to keep an eye on social media and ensure corrective actions.

Election Commissioner Arun Goel asked observers to ensure their work is carried out in letter and spirit and ensure the rule of law. He said observers are the eyes and ears of ECI and should deal with complaints promptly.

