CDS, General Anil Chauhan lauds NCC, says its camaraderie represent India’s spirit of unity in diversity

Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Anil Chauhan has lauded the NCC and said that its camaraderie, harmony and bonhomie represent India’s spirit of unity in diversity. Highlighting the youth’s role in nation building, he said that India’s youth are the catalyst for its development.

Speaking at the NCC Republic Day Camp today in New Delhi, CDS Chauhan said that the nation is at the cusp of transformation a

s it braces to be a developed nation by 2047, and has high hopes from the youth.

NCC Director General Lieutenant General Gurpreet Pal Singh said that these NCC Republic Day Camps are a culmination of years worth training and the young cadets learn valuable lessons from the visiting dignitaries.