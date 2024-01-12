इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jan 2024 06:50:43      انڈین آواز

DRDO conducts successful flight-test of New Generation AKASH missile

Chandipur in Odisha

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) today conducted a successful flight-test of the New Generation AKASH (AKASH-NG) missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Odisha.

The flight-test was conducted against a high-speed unmanned aerial target at a very low altitude. During the flight test, the target was successfully intercepted by the weapon system and destroyed. It has validated the functioning of the complete weapon system consisting of the missile with indigenously developed Radio Frequency Seeker, Launcher, Multi-Function Radar and Command, Control and communication system. The AKASH-NG system is a state-of-the-art missile system capable of intercepting high-speed, agile aerial threats. The successful flight test has paved the way for user trials.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has complimented the DRDO, IAF, PSUs and the Industry for the flight test. He said the successful development of the system will further enhance the air defence capabilities of the country.

