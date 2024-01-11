Situation in northern borders is stable but still sensitive, says Army Chief General Manoj Pande

AMN / WEB DESK

Army Chief General Manoj Pande today said that the situation in northern borders is stable but still sensitive. He said, India continues to talk at diplomatic and military levels and the country’s preparedness is at the highest level to deal with any challenges.

Making opening remarks during the Annual Press Conference in New Delhi today, General Manoj Pande stressed that the Indian Army continues to develop, innovate, and infuse niche technologies to become a modern and agile force. He said the Indian Army’s focus on indigenization to become modernized and that good progress has been made in achieving the targets set under the Atmanirbharata in Defence.

On the current security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army Chief said, the situation in the valley is getting normal, however, the situation in Rajouri and Pooch area is a cause of concern. He said, 45 terrorists have been eliminated in the last three years. He said, that in the last year, five terrorist infiltration attempts have been thwarted.