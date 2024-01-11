इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jan 2024 01:30:34      انڈین آواز

Indian Navy to Host MILAN 24 Exercise in Visakhapatnam from 19-27 Feb 24

Indian Navy’s multi-national exercise, MILAN 24 is all set to be held in  Visakhapatnam from 19-27 Feb 24.

Earlier 11th edition of this exercise was held in Feb-Mar 22 in Visakhapatnam under the Eastern Naval Command with the theme ‘Camaraderie-Cohesion-Collaboration’.

MILAN is a biennial multi-national naval exercise which started in 1995 with participation of four foreign countries (Indonesia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand) in consonance with India’s ‘Look East policy’.

The MILAN Exercise flourished under the aegis of Andaman and Nicobar command till its 10th edition. Visakhapatnam is chosen as the preferred venue for future MILAN exercises.

MILAN 24 exercise would comprise two phases – ‘Harbour phase’ and ‘Sea phase’. The harbour phase, aims to promote cultural sharing amongst the participating Nations and the Sea phase includes ships with Maritime Patrol aircraft and submarines of Friendly Foreign Countries.

The MILAN is demonstration of India’s commitment towards promoting maritime cooperation and security in the Indian Ocean region and becomes platform for nations to build partnerships, exchange ideas and enhance maritime security to build up maritime power.

