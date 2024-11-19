CCI imposes a penalty of Rs. 213.14 crore on Meta for anti-competitive practices 

CCI bars WhatsApp from sharing data with Meta firms

The Competition Commission of India (Commission) today LEVIED a penalty of Rs. 213.14 crore on Meta for abusing its dominant position. This relates to how WhatsApp’s 2021 Privacy Policy was implemented and how user data was collected and shared with other Meta companies. The Commission also issued cease-and-desist directions and also directed Meta and WhatsApp to implement certain behavioural remedies within a defined timeline.

In addition to the fine, the antitrust body has issued cease-and-desist directives, requiring Meta and WhatsApp to implement specific behavioural remedies within a stipulated timeline.

The CCI has ordered WhatsApp to cease sharing user data with Meta companies for advertising purposes for five years. Following this period, users must be provided the choice to opt out of non-service-related data sharing.

Additionally, WhatsApp must outline the specific data shared with Meta entities, its usage, and the purposes served.

The latest decision is a significant setback for WhatsApp, whose largest user base is in India of 500 million.

According to PIB release the Commission delineated two relevant markets i.e., the market for OTT messaging apps through smartphones in India; and the market for online display advertising in India. Further, Meta Group operating through WhatsApp was found to be dominant in the market for OTT messaging apps through smartphones in India. Furthermore, it was also found that Meta holds a leading position compared to its competitors in the online display advertising in India.

Starting from January 2021, WhatsApp notified users about updates to its terms of service and privacy policies. The in-app notification stated that, effective 08.02.2021, users were required to accept these terms, including expanded scope of data collection as well as mandatory data sharing with Meta companies, to continue using WhatsApp. Under the previous privacy policy dated 25.08.2016, WhatsApp users were given the option to decide whether they wanted to share their data with Facebook. However, with the latest policy update in 2021, WhatsApp made data sharing with Meta mandatory for all users, removing the earlier option to opt out. As a result, users had to accept the new terms, which include data sharing with Meta, in order to continue using the platform.

The Commission has concluded that the 2021 policy update by WhatsApp on a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ basis constitutes an imposition of unfair condition under the Act, as it compels all users to accept expanded data collection terms and sharing of data within Meta Group without any opt out. Given the network effects and lack of effective alternatives, the 2021 Update forces users to comply, undermining their autonomy, and constitutes an abuse of Meta’s dominant position. Accordingly, the Commission finds that Meta (through WhatsApp) has contravened Section 4(2)(a)(i) of the Act.

Further, as regards sharing of data between Meta companies, the Commission has concluded that (a) sharing of WhatsApp users’ data between Meta companies for purposes other than providing WhatsApp Service creates an entry barrier for the rivals of Meta and thus, results in denial of market access in the display advertisement market, in contravention of the provisions of Section 4(2)(c) of the Act; and (b) Meta has engaged in leveraging its dominant position in the OTT messaging apps through smartphones to protect its position in the online display advertising market and the same is in contravention of Section 4(2)(e) of the Act.

In view of the anti-competitive harm elaborated in this order and for the purpose of addressing such harm, the OPs are further directed to implement the following directions:

WhatsApp will not share user data collected on its platform with other Meta Companies or Meta Company Products for advertising purposes, for a period of 5 (five) years from the date of receipt of this order. After expiry of the said period, the directions at para 6.2 (except para 6.2.1) will apply mutatis mutandis in respect of such sharing of data for advertising purposes. With respect to sharing of WhatsApp user data for purposes other than advertising: WhatsApp’s policy should include a detailed explanation of the user data shared with other Meta Companies or Meta Company Products. This explanation should specify the purpose of data sharing, linking each type of data to its corresponding purpose. Sharing of user data collected on WhatsApp with other Meta Companies or Meta Company Products for purposes other than for providing WhatsApp services shall not be made a condition for users to access WhatsApp Service in India. In respect of sharing of WhatsApp user data for purposes other than for providing WhatsApp Services, all users in India (including users who have accepted 2021 update) will be provided with:

the choice to manage such data sharing by way of an opt-out option prominently through an in-app notification; and the option to review and modify their choice with respect to such sharing of data through a prominent tab in settings of WhatsApp application. All future policy updates shall also comply with these requirements.

The public version of the order shall be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly.