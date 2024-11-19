G20 Summit gets underway in Brazil with focus on hunger, poverty & inequality

AMN / WEB DESK

19th G20 Summit gets underway in Brazil with focus on fight against hunger, poverty & inequality. Brazilian President Luiz Inancia Lula De Silva welcomes all the heads of the member states, invites and an international organization for the 1st plenary session of the 19th G20 Summit, on the “Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty”.

The alliance is the initiative taken under the Brazilian Presidency and will be launched today. The session sees the presence of heads of the Troika members- PM Ramaphosa of South Africa, Lua De Silva of Brazil and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many other dignitaries like Chinese President Xi Jinping, USA President Joe Biden, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Discussions at Summit can only be successful when challenges, priorities of Global South are kept in mind: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that One Earth One Family One Future is as relevant at the G20 Brazil summit as it was at the Summit held in Delhi last year. In his remarks at the G20 Session on “Social Inclusion and the Fight Against Hunger and Poverty” at the Summit underway in Rio de Janeiro, Mr Modi said the people-centric decisions taken at the G20 Summit in New Delhi have been taken forward during Brazil’s Presidency.

He called it a matter of satisfaction that G20 prioritised SDG goals and focused on inclusive development, women-led development, and youth power. He extended India’s support for Brazil’s initiative for a “Global Alliance against hunger and poverty”.

Prime Minister stressed that countries of the Global South are most adversely impacted by the food, fuel and fertilizer crisis caused by global conflicts. He pointed out that discussions can only be successful when the challenges and priorities of the Global South are kept in mind.