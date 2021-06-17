CBSE submits evaluation criteria for Class 12 result 2021 in Supreme Court

WEB DESK

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today released the Class 12 evaluation criteria or the final strategy through which it will assess Class 12 students in the Supreme Court.

The Class 12th result will be based on the Class 10th component (30 per cent) based on the best three performing subjects in the board exams, class 11 component (30 per cent) will be based on the final exam and class 12 component (40 per cent) based on unit test/mid-term/pre-board.

While hearing pleas seeking directions to cancel the class 12th exams of the CBSE and CISCE amidst the ongoing pandemic , a bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari was told by Attorney General K K Venugopal that CBSE students who are not satisfied with the evaluation formula will be given an opportunity to take up Class 12th examination when the pandemic situation becomes conducive.

The apex court recently, while hearing a plea regarding Class 12 board exams, had instructed the board to devise the strategy within two weeks. CBSE had formed a 12-member committee to finalise the evaluation criteria.