FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 May 2022 09:28:04      انڈین آواز

CBI searches 8 locations in J&K Bank building purchase irregularities case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday conducted searches at 8 locations including Jammu, Srinagar & Mumbai at the premises of the members of Estate Committee of the Board of Directors including Chairman of J&K Bank, Directors, Executive Directors.

In this regard incriminating documents, articles and electronic evidences, several bank account details and bank locker keys have been recovered during searches.

Earlier, CBI had registered a case in November 2021 on the allegations of irregularities in purchase of Akruti Gold building for 180 crore rupees (approx) by J&K Bank for its integrated office at Mumbai in 2010.

The case was referred by J&K Government. CBI had also conducted searches earlier at various locations including Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.
Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh to lead India at Asia Cup

Veteran drag flicker Rupinder Pal Singh will lead India at the Asia Cup in Jakarta. The tournament, which will ...

Thomas Cup: Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang on second day

In the BWF Thomas Cup Finals in Thailand, Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang 20-22, 21-11, 21-15 on the second d ...

Haryana: Sports Minister launches Logo, Anthem, Jersey, and Mascot for Khelo India in Panchkula

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur said largest ever contingent of ...

خبرنامہ

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس اہلکاروں پر زور دیا کہ وہ عام آدمی کے ساتھ دوستانہ اور  شائستہ رہیں

نائب صدر جمہوریہ نے پولیس فورسز میں اصلاحات کو نافذ کرنے کے ل ...

تعلیمی ادارے محض آموزش کے مقامات ہی  نہیں ہیں بلکہ یہ وہ مقامات ہیں جہاں پوشیدہ صلاحیتوں کو  نکھارا جاتا ہے: صدر کووند

Staff Reporter صدر جمہوریہ ہند جناب رام ناتھ کووند نے کہا کہ تعلیم ...

کیا ہندوستان کو بھی کسادہ بازاری کا سامنا کرنا پڑ سکتا ہے؟

اسد مرزاعالمی معاشی منظر نامہ اور عالمی مالیاتی اداروں کے ذر ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart