CBI searches 8 locations in J&K Bank building purchase irregularities case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday conducted searches at 8 locations including Jammu, Srinagar & Mumbai at the premises of the members of Estate Committee of the Board of Directors including Chairman of J&K Bank, Directors, Executive Directors.

In this regard incriminating documents, articles and electronic evidences, several bank account details and bank locker keys have been recovered during searches.

Earlier, CBI had registered a case in November 2021 on the allegations of irregularities in purchase of Akruti Gold building for 180 crore rupees (approx) by J&K Bank for its integrated office at Mumbai in 2010.

The case was referred by J&K Government. CBI had also conducted searches earlier at various locations including Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

