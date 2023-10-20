CBI conducts searches at 76 locations across country under Operation Chakra-II

AMN

Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI conducted searches at 76 locations across multiple states regarding five separate cases as part of its Operation Chakra-II. The Operation is aimed at combating and dismantling infrastructure of organized cyber-enabled financial crimes in India. The CBI conducted it jointly with national and international agencies and private sector giants. The central agency froze numerous bank accounts and seized devices including mobile phones, laptops and hard disks, images of servers, SIM cards, and pen drives.



The CBI will share the details of the cases with international law enforcement agencies including the FBI, INTERPOL, NCA in UK, Singapore Police and BKA of Germany to combat organized crime.