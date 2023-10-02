CBI arrests 4 accused in ongoing probe into cases related to violence in Manipur

AMN / WEB DESK

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested four accused in ongoing investigation of cases related to violence in Manipur. CBI had registered two cases in August this year on the request of the state Government. The agency took over the investigation of these cases earlier registered by Manipur Police on the complaints of parents of minor victims at Police Station Lamphel.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced that four accused have been arrested in connection to the brutal killing of two innocent students in the state. Speaking to media persons at the CM Secretariat last evening, Mr Singh said a special team of CBI has arrested the accused persons.