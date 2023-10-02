इंडियन आवाज़     02 Oct 2023 11:46:05      انڈین آواز

CBI arrests 4 accused in ongoing probe into cases related to violence in Manipur

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested four accused in ongoing investigation of cases related to violence in Manipur. CBI had registered two cases in August this year on the request of the state Government. The agency took over the investigation of these cases earlier registered by Manipur Police on the complaints of parents of minor victims at Police Station Lamphel. 

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced that four accused have been arrested in connection to the brutal killing of two innocent students in the state. Speaking to media persons at the CM Secretariat last evening, Mr Singh said a special team of CBI has arrested the accused persons. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

لوک سبھا اسپیکر نے صفائی مہم میں حصہ لیا۔

،پارلیمنٹ کے احاطے میں صفائی مہم کا انعقاد کیا گیا۔، نئی ...

چنبیلی کا پھول،پرفیوم کاسب سے مہنگا جز

وہ کیا خاص بات ہے جوچنبیلی کو عالمی عطروں کے سب سے بیش قیمت او ...

دنیا کے تیس کروڑ بچے انتہائی غربت کا شکار

UN PHOTO عندلیب اختر انتہائی غربت کو کم کرنے کی عالمی پیشرفت ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped sphere of Earth’s influence: ISRO

AMN India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped the sphere of Earth’s influence today by trav ...

ISRO prepares to revive Chandrayaan 3’s Lander and Rover on Moon from sleep during lunar sunrise

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation is set to establish contact with Chandrayaan 3 Lander and Rover whi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart