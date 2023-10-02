India pays homage to Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary

AMN / WEB DESK

India today paid homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary. A series of functions are being organized across the country and by Indian Missions abroad. A Sarva Dharma Prarthana Sabha was organised at Bapu’s Samadhi at Rajghat in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat this morning. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Dr Jitendra Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge were among those who offered floral tributes.

President, Vice President and Prime Minister paid homage to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. In her message, President Droupadi Murmu said, Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of truth and non-violence paved a new way for the world. She said, Mahatma Gandhi not only fought for non-violence throughout his life but he also took up the cause of cleanliness, women empowerment, self-reliance and farmers rights and fought against untouchability, social discrimination and illiteracy. President Murmu said, Mahatma Gandhi inspired everyone to participate in the freedom struggle and led a huge movement that changed the course of history and got us independence.

In his message, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said Mahatma Gandhi’s principles of Truth and Non-violence were the guiding light in India’s struggle for independence against colonial rule. He said Bapu’s relentless pursuit of freedom and equality remains a beacon not just for India, but for the global community. Mr Dhankhar asked people to pledge to follow in his footsteps and strive to uphold Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of self-reliance, inclusivity and universal brotherhood for nation’s progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Mahatma Gandhi’s timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. He said, Gandhi’s impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. Mr Modi hoped that his thoughts enable every youngster to be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over.

The nation is also remembering former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary today. Prime Minister Modi visited Vijay Ghat, the memorial of Lal Bahadur Shastri in the national capital, to pay him floral tributes.

Prime Minister Modi said, Lal Bahadur Shastri’s simplicity, dedication to the nation, and iconic call for Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan resonate even today, inspiring generations. Mr Modi said, his unwavering commitment to India’s progress and his leadership during challenging times remain exemplary. In a social media post, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, Lal Bahadur Shastri’s courage, service and simplicity will always be remembered.