Bihar Govt release caste census Data, OBCs form 63% of population, General 16%

The government has released the data of a total of 215 castes. By releasing this data Nitish-Lalu have made its biggest bet regarding the Lok Sabha elections.

The Bihar government today released its much awaited caste-based survey results. The report was released by the Chief Secretary Vivek Singh.

The Bihar government released the survey just months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The census revealed that the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) comprise 63 per cent of the state’s population.

Also known as the Bihar Jaati Adharit Ganana, the census shows that Scheduled Castes account for over 19 per cent of the 13-crore population, while Scheduled Tribes make up 1.68 per cent. The upper castes, or ‘savarnas’, form 15.52 per cent of state’s population.

The detailed break-up of the survey reveals that the backward classes constitute 27 per cent of the population, while the extremely backward classes (EBCs) comprise 36 per cent. Together, they constitute the numerically powerful Other Backward Classes (OBCs) who have dominated Bihar’s politics since the Mandal wave.

“Caste-based census also provides information about the economic condition of everyone. On the basis of this report, further action will be taken for the development and upliftment of all sections,” Nitish Kumar shared on ‘X’.

His ally, RJD chief Lalu Yadav, said that it was a “historic moment”. “Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, we all have become witness to this historic moment. Despite many conspiracies by the BJP and legal hurdles, the Bihar government released the caste-based survey,” the former Bihar Chief Minister tweeted.

