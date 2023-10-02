Muslims constitute 18% of Bihar Population

Staff Reporter /Patna

The Caste Census Data released by the Bihar government today revealed that population of the followers of Islam in the state is about 2 crore 31 lakh 49 thousand 9 hundred 29 that is about 17.7088 percent of the total population of the state.

The government has released the much awaited caste Data despite several hurdles.

Also known as the Bihar Jaati Adharit Ganana, the census shows that Scheduled Castes account for over 19 per cent of the 13-crore population, while Scheduled Tribes make up 1.68 per cent. The upper castes, or ‘savarnas’, form 15.52 per cent of state’s population.

The detailed break-up of the survey reveals that the backward classes constitute 27 per cent of the population, while the extremely backward classes (EBCs) comprise 36 per cent. Together, they constitute the numerically powerful Other Backward Classes (OBCs) who have dominated Bihar’s politics since the Mandal wave.

While Bhumihars constitute 2.86 per cent of the population, Brahmins comprise 3.66 per cent. The Kurmis – Chief Minister Nitish Kumar belongs to the community – make up 2.87 per cent of the population. Musahars are at 3 per cent, and the Yadavas – Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s community – constitute 14 per cent of the population.