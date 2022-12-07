CAQM revokes Stage-3 of Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi-NCR

AMN

Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) has revoked the Stage-3 of the Graded Response Action Plan in entire National Capital Region,NCR with immediate effect in view of the improvement in overall air quality.

Commission comprehensively reviewed the overall air quality parameters of Delhi-NCR on Wednesday and observed that overall Air Quality Index, AQI of Delhi has been progressively improving and on wednesday it was recorded 304 which is below the threshold for invoking the GRAP Stage-III.

Commission added that actions under Stage-1 to Stage-2 of the GRAP shall however remain invoked and be implemented by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘Severe’ category. It said, all implementing agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage -1 and Stage-2 of GRAP. It has advised the public to use public transport and minimize use of personal vehicles and avoid dust generating construction activities