Capt Amarinder Singh condemns murderous attack on party spokesman

AMN

Former Chief Minister and Punjab Lok Congress president Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday condemned the murderous attack on party spokesman, Sandeep Gorsi. Gorsi was attacked by over a dozen people while he along with his wife was sitting in his office at Lawrence Road, Amritsar.

Capt Amarinder said, this was reflective of the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab under the Aam Aadmi Party government. He demanded immediate arrest and strict action against the culprits. He pointed out, several criminal incidents like murder, loot and robbery were taking place every day at an alarming regularity.