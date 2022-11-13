FreeCurrencyRates.com

13 Nov 2022

Campaigning gains momentum for two-phase Assembly polls in Gujarat

AMN

With voting being over for the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, now all eyes are focused on the Gujarat polls. State and national-level leaders of various parties have started campaigning in the state.

Under the Agresar Gujarat campaign of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, many Union ministers are meeting common people in different areas.

Union Minister of Tribal Welfare Arjun Munda and Union Minister for Animal Husbandry Parshottam Bhai Rupala are meeting tribal representatives at Tapi, Dahod and Aravalli today. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will talk to the North Indian people in Ahmedabad and Anand.

BJP’s Kerala State President K Surendran is also in Gujarat today and he will inform about the policies and programs of BJP in Ahmadabad to the people of South India.

Agresar Gujarat means Progressive Gujarat is a campaign of BJP, under which the party is seeking suggestions from all the sections of society for its manifesto. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders are also campaigning at different places.

Meanwhile, a total of 324 candidates have filed nominations for the two-phase polls to the 182-member state Assembly so far. 316 candidates have filed nomination forms for the first phase of polling on December 1, while eight for the second phase on December 5.

Congress has released another list of 9 candidates on saturday. Election Commission is making various efforts to prevent the use of money power during elections in the state.

'SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea' enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

