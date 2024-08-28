Cabinet gives nod to expansion of ‘Agriculture Infrastructure Fund

Approves two new railway lines & one multi-tracking project

BY SUDHIR KUMAR

THE Union Cabinet has also accorded approval for the progressive expansion of the Central Sector Scheme of Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. This will significantly enhance and strengthen the agricultural infrastructure in the country and support the farming community. The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund was established in 2020 with a corpus of one lakh crore rupees to provide all-around financial support to the farmers.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved two new lines and one multi-tracking project of Indian Railways at an estimated cost of six thousand 456 crore rupees. These projects will provide connectivity, facilitate ease of travel, minimize logistics costs, reduce oil imports, and lower CO2 emissions.

Addressing media after the Cabinet meeting in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, the third line of Jamshedpur – Purulia – Asansol of 121 kilometres and Sardega – Bhalumuda new double line of 37 kilometres have been approved.

The new line projects will provide connectivity to one thousand 300 villages and 11 lakh populations. The projects will generate direct employment for 114 lakh mandays during construction.