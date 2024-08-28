THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

TRAI stresses need to tackle fraudulent messages and spam calls

Aug 28, 2024

AMN

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti stressed the need for a joint effort to tackle the problem of spam messages and calls. TRAI had a meeting of the Joint Committee of Regulatory to protect consumers from harms of spam calls and fraudulent messages, in New Delhi yesterday. 

During the meeting, the Chairman urged regulators to enable the implementation of whitelisting of URLs, APKs, OTT links, and call-back numbers to be sent in SMS. He also called for migration of promotion calls by existing telemarketers to 140 series on the distributed ledger technology platform.

Enhancing information exchange among regulators to control frauds using telecom resources were also discussed during the meeting. 

You missed

CAMPUS

Australia restricts enrollment of international students

August 28, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump faces revised indictment of illegally trying to overturn 2020 elections

August 28, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India’s pharma industry will be of 130 billion dollars by 2030 : Minister

August 28, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

B. Srinivasan appointed as DG NSG

August 28, 2024