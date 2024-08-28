J&K assembly election: 279 candidates file nominations for first phase of elections

AMN / SRINAGAR

As many as 279 candidates have filed their nomination papers across 24 Assembly Constituencies (ACs) of seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir, which are going to polls in the first phase of Assembly election.

Tuesday was the last day of filing nomination papers for the first phase of Assembly polling scheduled to be held on 18 September.

A statement from the office of Chief Electoral Officer detailed the candidates who have filed their nominations.

A total of 72 candidates have filed their nominations in Anantnag district, followed by 55 in Pulwama district, 41 in Doda district, 32 in Kishtwar district, 28 in Shopian district, 28 in Kulgam district, while 23 candidates have filed nominations in Ramban district.

In Jammu division, for the three constituencies in Kishtwar district, a total of 13 candidates have filed nomination from Inderwal; 11 candidates have filed nomination from Kishtwar; while 8 candidates have filed nomination from 50-Padder-Nagseni.

In the three constituencies in Doda district, 16 candidates have filed nomination from Bhadarwah; 16 candidates have filed nomination from Doda; while 9 candidates have filed nomination from Doda West.

For the two constituencies in Ramban district, a total of 13 candidates have filed nomination from Ramban; while 10 candidates have filed nomination from Banihal.

In Kashmir division, for the four constituencies in Pulwama district, 16 candidates have filed nomination from Pampore AC; 13 candidates have filed nomination from Tral AC; 14 candidates have filed nomination from Pulwama AC; while 12 candidates have filed nomination from Rajpora AC.

A total of 15 candidates have filed nomination from Zainapora AC; while 13 candidates have filed nomination from Shopian AC in Shopian district.

In the three constituencies in Kulgam district, 6 candidates have filed nomination from DH Pora AC; 11 candidates have filed nomination from Kulgam AC; while 11 candidates have filed nomination from Devsar AC.

For the seven constituencies in Anantnag district, a total of 12 candidates have filed nomination from Dooru; 11 candidates have filed nomination from Kokernag (ST); 14 candidates have filed nomination from Anantnag West; 13 candidates have filed nomination from Anantnag; 3 candidates have filed nomination from Srigufwara-Bijbehara; 13 candidates have filed nomination from Shangus-Anantnag East; while 6 candidates have filed nomination from Pahalgam.