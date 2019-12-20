CAA protest: Karnataka CM appeals for peace

AMN

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has called upon the people to maintain peace and harmony.

He warned that rumour-mongers will be dealt with sternly.

The Chief Minister told that the Citizenship amendment Act has the sanctity of India’s constitution.

The appeal by the Chief Minister comes in the wake of left-leaning organisations holding protests against the Amended Citizenship Act in the state.

Sporadic incidents of protest were reported from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Hassan, Hubli, Kalburgi and Ballary.

The police DG met the Chief Minister and briefed him about the prevailing law and order situation.

The protest took place violating the prohibitory orders issued by the state government.

The prohibitory orders which commenced this morning will continue till Saturday. The police department has issued notices to the public against spreading communal hatred through social media.