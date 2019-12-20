Assam govt to hold dialogue with leadership of protesting organizations

AGENCIES / GUWAHATI

The Assam government will hold dialogue with the leadership of the protesting organizations. Talking to media in Guwahati this morning, Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal said, all issues could be resolved through dialogue and the process of sending invitation to the leaders has been initiated by the Chief Secretary.

The Chief Minister firmly said that Assam will always remain for the Assamese and the rights of the indigenous people would not be hurt by the Amended Citizenship Act.

Mr Sonowal said, he is fully committed to protect the interest of the people of the state. He said, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister already assured to implement the Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

The Chief Minister appealed people not to pay heed to the rumours and he blamed the rumour mongers for the untoward incidents. He said that SIT has been set up to investigate the cases of violence. Mr. Sonowal asserted that only those who came to state in the wake of religious persecution and staying for the decades could apply for the citizenship, contrary to the misinformation that crore of people would settle in Assam.

Mr. Sonowal said that people would belief him what he is saying today when the list of citizenship would be published.

Meanwhile, mobile internet services have been restored in the state this morning which was shut down on 11th of this month. Mobile internet services resumed in Assam today, ten days after it was snapped in the wake of violent protests over the Amended citizenship Act. Broadband services have already resumed in the state.