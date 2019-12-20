4 Held Guilty For 2008 Jaipur Bomb Blasts

AGENCIES / JAIPUR

A special court here on Friday gave the death sentence to the four men held guilty on charges of conspiracy in connection with the 2008 Jaipur serial bomb blasts that had left nearly 70 people dead and 185 injured.

Eight serial bomb blasts had rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2008. The four convicts – Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, Mohammad Salman and Saifurrehman – will be hanged till death, the court ruled.

The first convict, Mohammad Saif alias Carryon, was involved in blast in Manak Chowk police station. The second convict, Mohammad Sarwar Aazmi, was convicted for his role in Chandpole hanuman temple, while the third was Mohammad Salman, who carried out the blasts in Sanganeri Hanuman temple. Saifur alias Saifurehman Ansari was convicted for planting bombs at five different places.