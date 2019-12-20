FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Dec 2019 09:57:40      انڈین آواز
Ad

North India continues to be in grip of severe cold wave

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / WEB DESK

Cold wave continued to sweep north India. Rail and air traffic was affected as visibility dipped considerably due to dense fog that enveloped the national capital this morning with the minimum temperature settling at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Due to low temperature and high humidity, the air quality was also in the severe category in the morning. According to Central Pollution Control Board, data, Delhi’s Air Quality Index was at 429 at 10 AM.Over 100 trains were running late by up to two hours while 10 flights were delayed due to dense fog.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy day with ‘cold to severe cold conditions’ in the city as the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

In Jammu & Kashmir, the cold wave continues in Kashmir region for the past over a week now following latest spell of rain and snowfall in the region. The minimum temperatures throughout the valley continues to remain several notches below the freezing point.

Srinagar recorded last night temperature at minus 2.6 degree Celsius. Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather till next Thursday with fairly widespread light rain or snow in the region and isolated light snow over Ladakh region in next 24 hours.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed dry and overcast conditions with Keylong at minus 12 degrees Celsius recording the lowest temperature in the state. Met department has predicted heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal during the next two days. Shimla and Dalhousie recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius each.

In Haryana, Narnaul reeled at 3.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, as biting cold continued to sweep the state. Fog also reduced visibility in the morning at many places in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. Union Territory Chandigarh recorded a minimum of 9.9 degree Celsius.

Cold wave conditions also prevailed in Rajasthan with Vanasthali in Tonk recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Boxing: Amit ,Chirag, Forrest dismantle Bombay Bullets

mastermind Gujarat Giants’ entry into the Big Bout final Harpal Singh Bedi/ New Delhi The trio of ...

Karnam Malleswari tips Mirabai Chanu as medal hope at Tokyo Olympics

BBC announces Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2019 Award Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Olympic Weigh ...

Football ISL : Bengaluru beat NorthEast United to move to the top

Guwahati,   After a defeat in the last game, their first in the Hero Indian Super League, defending cham ...

ART & CULTURE

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan begins

AMN Sanskrit Bharati Vishwa Sammelan, a three-day mega event for discussing ideas, theories and research f ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Protests against movie ‘Panipat’ intensify in Rajasthan

Protests against movie ‘Panipat’ intensify in Rajasthan

AMN Protests against the Hindi movie, Panipat have intensified in Rajasthan. Many organizations are de ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!