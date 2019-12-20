North India continues to be in grip of severe cold wave

AGENCIES / WEB DESK

Cold wave continued to sweep north India. Rail and air traffic was affected as visibility dipped considerably due to dense fog that enveloped the national capital this morning with the minimum temperature settling at 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Due to low temperature and high humidity, the air quality was also in the severe category in the morning. According to Central Pollution Control Board, data, Delhi’s Air Quality Index was at 429 at 10 AM.Over 100 trains were running late by up to two hours while 10 flights were delayed due to dense fog.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy day with ‘cold to severe cold conditions’ in the city as the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

In Jammu & Kashmir, the cold wave continues in Kashmir region for the past over a week now following latest spell of rain and snowfall in the region. The minimum temperatures throughout the valley continues to remain several notches below the freezing point.

Srinagar recorded last night temperature at minus 2.6 degree Celsius. Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather till next Thursday with fairly widespread light rain or snow in the region and isolated light snow over Ladakh region in next 24 hours.

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed dry and overcast conditions with Keylong at minus 12 degrees Celsius recording the lowest temperature in the state. Met department has predicted heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal during the next two days. Shimla and Dalhousie recorded 6.5 degrees Celsius each.

In Haryana, Narnaul reeled at 3.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal, as biting cold continued to sweep the state. Fog also reduced visibility in the morning at many places in Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi. Union Territory Chandigarh recorded a minimum of 9.9 degree Celsius.

Cold wave conditions also prevailed in Rajasthan with Vanasthali in Tonk recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 4.4 degrees Celsius.