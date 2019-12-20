CAA protest: Protesters tried to barge into BJP office in Hyderabad

AMN

In Telangana, police have taken leaders of different political parties and a number of students into custody when they were protesting against amended Citizenship Act in Hyderabad today.

Despite there was no permission for public demonstrations from police, several organizations called for protests.

When the police prevented students and agitators from taking out a rally at Exhibition grounds in Hyderabad, the activists tried to barge into the nearby BJP office in Hyderabad forcing police to take them into custody.

Meanwhile, similar demonstrations were also held in the campus of the University of Hyderabad, led to arrests of students.