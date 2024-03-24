Burj Khalifa: World’s tallest building lit up in Russian flag colors

The inscription of “the United Arab Emirates supports Russia” in Arabic and English appeared on the facade of the Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Dubai was lit up in Russian flag colors as a tribute to victims of the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall, reports TASS.

The inscription of “the United Arab Emirates supports Russia” in Arabic and English appeared on the facade of the world’s tallest building. The action organized by Dubai authorities and the development company Emaar lasted for several minutes.

Buildings of the Khalifa University, the oil company ADNOC, the exhibition company ADNEC, and certain other ones were also lit up in colors of the Russian flag, the WAM news agency said.

“This initiative of solidarity confirms categoric opposition of the UAE to all forms of violence and terrorism, which are aimed at destabilization and are incompatible with international law. It also evidences that UAE leaders and population support Russia and its people in struggle against terrorist attacks,” WAM informed.

A terrorist attack was made in the Crocus City Hall in the city of Krasnogorsk near Moscow. The Russian Investigative Committee said that the death toll is 133, but may increase. According to the Russian Health Ministry, 147 people were injured. Eleven suspects involved in the terrorist attack have been apprehended, including four hitmen who were trying to make off heading towards the Ukrainian border. President Vladimir Putin declared March 24 a day of nationwide mourning.