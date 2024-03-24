Russia observes Day of mourning as death toll rises to 133 in terrorist attack

Russia is grieving the deadliest terrorist attack in Moscow in over twenty years, with authorities confirming the death toll has risen to 133 while rescue teams persist in their search for victims.

According to the latest data, the death toll in the terrorist attack is over 133 people

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

On the evening of March 22, several people opened fire there. An explosion occurred in the building and the fire started later. According to the latest data, the death toll is over 130 people and may grow. The Russian Ministry of Health reported that more than 140 people were injured.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a special televised address for the nation. He vowed to identify and hold to account all those behind the attack on the Crocus City Hall and declared March 24 a day of nationwide mourning.