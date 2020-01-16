Budget Session of Parliament to commence on January 31

Staff Reporter

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and conclude on April 3 with a recess in between. The first phase of the session will be held from 31st of January to 11th of February and the second phase from 2nd March to 3rd of April.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the central hall of Parliament at 11 am on 31st of January. A communication from Lok Sabha said that to enable the standing committees to consider the demands for grants of various ministries and departments and prepare their reports, the House will adjourn on February 11 to meet again on 2nd of March.