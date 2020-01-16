FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Jan 2020 12:35:19      انڈین آواز
Ad

Budget Session of Parliament to commence on January 31

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 and conclude on April 3 with a recess in between. The first phase of the session will be held from 31st of January to 11th of February and the second phase from 2nd March to 3rd of April.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in the central hall of Parliament at 11 am on 31st of January. A communication from Lok Sabha said that to enable the standing committees to consider the demands for grants of various ministries and departments and prepare their reports, the House will adjourn on February 11 to meet again on 2nd of March.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Saina Nehwal suffers shock exit, Sindhu advances to second round in Indonesian Masters

World champion P.V. Sindhu advanced to the second round of the Indonesia Master in women's singles with a hard ...

Hockey: Chinglensana is happy to earn India jersey again

HSB / Bhubaneswar Experienced midfielder Chinglensana Singh Kangujam will wear the India colours after a ye ...

Table Tennis: Maharashtra paddler Diya Chitale wins gold and bronze at Khelo India ﻿

HSB / Guwahati Maharashtra paddler Diya Chitale displayed a remarkable fighting spirit to emerge champion i ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

FILMI TIDBITS-2; ‘Chhapaak’, a story of acid attack survivors

ENTERTAINMENT DESK Deepika Padukone’s ‘Chhapaak’; a story of acid attack survivors Deepika Pad ...

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

FILMI TIDBITS -Salman was thrown out of school in 4th grade

Salman Khan was thrown out of school in 4th grade Salman Khan by his own admission was “very difficult” ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!