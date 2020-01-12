Lok Sabha Speaker lauds role of Indian community in Canada

By A Correspondent / Toronto

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has lauded the role of the Indian Diaspora in Canada saying they have made valuable contribution in varied areas of business, industry, services sector and in the political sphere, not only in the Provincial Governments but also in the Union Government of Canada.

He said that the Indian Diaspora are ‘ambassadors of Indian Culture’ and remained connected with the soil of India.



Speaking at a Reception hosted by the Indian community in Toronto, Mr Birla said that India is fast establishing a new identity globally, Mr Birla exhorted the members of the Indian community of Canada to become partners in the making of the ‘New India’ as cherished by Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi. He urged NRIs to contribute constructively towards strengthening Indo-Canadian relationship by investing strategically in India. He also referred to several steps being taken by Government of India towards ease of business and in creating a congenial atmosphere for global investments in the country.



Earlier, speaking at a Reception hosted by Canada India Foundation, Mr Birla said that the People of Indian Origin living in different parts of the world provide a nostalgic feeling of existence of a ‘mini India’ and give great pride to their country of origin. He appreciated the efforts of the Indian community towards keeping alive the vibrant Indian cultures and traditions in Canada by celebrating various Indian religious and cultural festivals.



Mr Birla urged them to explore ways and means by which they can facilitate more investment in the different sectors of the Indian economy and also in the social services and thereby render valuable service to their motherland India. He emphasized that this would undoubtedly help to transform India into one of the vibrant economies. Mr Birla further said that the Indian Government has worked relentlessly towards elimination of corruption in governance and also to ensure transparency in its taxation mechanism.



During the day, the Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Mr Birla also met the Members of the Parliament of Canada and the Members of the Provincial Parliament of Ontario. The Delegation shared valuable parliamentary experiences with their Canadian counterparts and resolved to take further the engagement between the parliamentarians of the two nations by facilitating regular interactions.