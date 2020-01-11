FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Jan 2020 02:48:44      انڈین آواز
Ad

“Capacity-Building of Lawmakers Necessary for Strengthening Democracy”: Lok Sabha Speaker

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

 Camp, Ottawa (Canada)

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that capacity-building of lawmakers is necessary for strengthening democracy. He said that for this he has initiated a practice of holding briefing sessions on important legislative business before the House to improve the awareness of Members on such issues, thereby facilitating good debate and discussion in the House.

Mr Om Birla said while addressing the Speakers and Presiding Officers of Parliaments of Commonwealth countries at the Special Plenary Session on the theme ‘Inclusive Parliaments: The Role of the Speaker in Supporting Emerging Procedures and Practices Embracing the Changing Face and Needs of Parliament’ at the 25th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) at Ottawa.

Mr Birla further Observed that the future of a country has been rightly said to be determined by its Parliament, Mr Birla said that Parliaments play an important role in making policies for the better future of countries, by keeping pace with the changing world order while at the same time ensuring that its invaluable traditions remain intact. Mr Birla further said that in a parliamentary democracy, the Speakers and Presiding Officers are the custodians of democracy and participative governance and their decisions have a lot of bearing in ensuring equal participation and representation of people.

Mr Birla stated that over the years in India, many Speakers had laid down rules, regulations and directions that have significantly contributed to the growth of our parliamentary procedures and practices.  The Speaker of the House not only enforces the correct interpretation and proper application of the rules and regulations but by his sage counsel, tact and persuasive skills also ensures that voices of all sections of the House are heard with an open mind.

 After the conclusion of the Conference, Mr Birla held a meeting with Mr Anthony Rota, Speaker of the House of Commons of Canadian Parliament and congratulated him for successfully hosting the 25th CSPOC. The two leaders acknowledged the growing India-Canada bilateral ties and the potential for further expanding mutual trade and investments. They noted with satisfaction the increasing cooperation in the education sector and the growing number of students from India in Canadian institutions. Underlining the important role that parliamentary relations can play in enhancing the friendly relations between the two countries, they agreed that inter-parliamentary friendship groups of MPs in both the Parliaments should be constituted at the earliest. Mr Birla further said that interactions between Indian and Canadian Parliamentarians would help to deepen the economic and political relations between the two countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Khelo India Youth Games open with a splendid cultural show

The third Khelo India Youth Games has begun in Guwahati with a grand opening ceremony this evening. A colorful ...

India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in final T20I

India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20 International to win the the three-match series 2-0 ...

Golf; Ridhima wins first leg of Hero WPG Tour in a dramatic finish at Pune

HSB/ Pune Ridhima Dilawari won the opening event of the 2020 Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in a dramatic manner ...

ART & CULTURE

Difference between World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas

WEB DESK There is some confusion over World Hindi Day and Hindi Divas. We must know the difference between ...

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

WEB DESK Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak (on life of an acid attack survivor) has been exempted from tax i ...

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!