Budget session of Madhya Pradesh Assembly begins

In Madhya Pradesh, the budget session of the state Legislative Assembly began today with the address by Governor Mangubhai Patel.

This session will continue till March 25. There will be thirteen sittings of the House in this nineteen-day session.

In his address, the Governor while mentioning the various schemes of the government said that it is time to change the fortune of Madhya Pradesh. Team Madhya Pradesh is working for the development and progress of the state without losing a moment.

The Governor also presented the future roadmap of the state government in the address.