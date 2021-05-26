Japan kicks off mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as COVID crisis worsens
Boxing: India assured 12 medals as Shiv Thapa, Simranjit, Sakshi move into semis at Asian Championship

Published On: By
Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Shiv Thapa, Sanjeet and Tokyo-bound Simranjit Kaur alongside two others booked semi-final berths as Indian pugilists assured themselves of 12 medals at the ASBC Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai.

In the men 64 kg category, Shiv Thapa outpunched Nadar Odah 5-0 to storm into the last four and also confirmed his back to back medal . Previously the Assam boxer has one gold (2013) ,silver (2017) and two bronze (2015,19) at the championship.

In the 91 kg category quarter-final Sanjeet recorded a impressive 5-0 victory to progress into semi-finals and confirmed second medal in men’s category.

In the women section, with Simranjit (60kg), Sakshi (54kg) and Jaismine (57kg) moving into the last-4 stage and MC Mary Kom (51kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Monika (48kg), Saweety (81kg) and Anupama (+81kg) kickstarting their campaign in the semi-finals, they are all assured of a medal in each weight category.

The World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit defeated Uzbek Raykhona Kodirova 4-1 in the 60kg to confirm her second successive medal at the Asian Championships.

Simrajit, who had won silver in the last edition of the event in 2019, will take on Rimma Volossenko of Kazakhstan in the semi-finals.

Sakshi and Jasmine also recorded easy wins over their rivals. Sakshi blanked Ruhafzo Haqazarova (Tajikistan) 5-0 to set up a last-4 clash against 2016 World Champion and top-seed Kazakh Dina Zholaman,

Jaismine beat Mongolian Oyuntsetseg Yesugen 4-1 to assure her maiden medal at the She faces Vladislava Kukhta (Kazakhstan) in the semi-finals.

All the 10 Indian women boxers, including six-time world champion Mary Kom, will be seen in action on the fourth day of the event on Thursday as they will play their respective semi-final matches.

Meanwhile Tokyo Olympic qualified s Amit Panghal (52kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg), will battle it out in the quarter-final rounds.

Narender (+91) and Varinder Singh (60kg) are the other two boxers who will also be seen in action .

SPORTS

