BJP takes pride but strategy failed in past

By A Correspondent / New Delhi

Not long ago Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) experiment with fielding cabinet minister along with sitting member of parliament for the West Bengal assembly elections held in 2021 had failed miserably when all had lost.

Party gave tickets to Babul Supriyo, Lok Sabha, MP, Mr Nishant Pramanik, Mrs Locket Chatterjee and Mr Swapan Das Gupta but the experiment didn’t yield any desired result, except Babul Supriyo rest have lost.



Party hopes, Union Agriculture Minister Narender Singh Tomar, strong OBC face who comes from Gwalior region can turn the table in favour of party in the next assembly elections.



Although many people thinks that during the farmers agitation Mr Tomar ,who held series of discussion with the farmers union have failed to prevailed upon and his attitude towards the farmers were not appreciated and finally govt had to withdraw three bills.

Interestingly, BJP, under Prime Minister Narender Modi don’t averse to take any risk and always belief in surprise.

“Not that parties don’t field sitting MPs during assembly polls but putting up sitting minister has started for the first time and that’s is the hall mark of Modi-Shah duo”, said Mr Sandip, a senior political journalists who extensively covers Indian politics and have more than three decades of experience.

The buzz generated by the decision to field sitting senior ministers can dampen the spirt of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan who see his future taking a hit and can pull the rug from the feet of his peers.