PM Modi to launch ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ for Aspirational Blocks on Saturday

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

It is being implemented in 500 Aspirational Blocks across 329 districts. For implementing the Aspirational Blocks Programme and to prepare an effective block development strategy, chintan shivers were organised at village and block levels across the country. The Sankalp Saptaah is a culmination of the Chintan Shivirs.



Each day in Sankalp Saptaah, starting from 3rd October to 9th October is dedicated to a specific development theme on which all Aspirational Blocks will work. The themes for the first six days include Sampoorna Swasthya, Suposhit Pariwaar, Swachhta, Krishi, Shiksha, and Samridhi Diwas. The last day of the week 9th October will be a celebration of the work conducted during the entire week, as Sankalp Saptaah – Samavesh Samaroh.