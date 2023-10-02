PM Modi chairs BJP CEC meeting to finalise candidates for Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) to finalize its candidates for the forthcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

According to party sources, the primary focus of the discussion revolved around constituencies where the party’s presence is relatively weaker in Rajasthan. There were deliberations on the possibility of fielding several Members of Parliament and ministers in the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

The CEC meeting took place at the BJP headquarters following a core group meeting for Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Party sources also revealed that discussions regarding around 60 to 65 seats in Rajasthan had been concluded. However, during the meeting, the main emphasis was on the constituencies where the BJP’s influence is relatively weaker in Rajasthan. Discussions have also been held on fielding many MPs and ministers in the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh assembly elections.

Out of 200 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly, discussions have been completed for 65 seats while discussions for 69 seats in Chhattisgarh had already taken place, party sources said. BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and other members of the CEC were also present in the meeting.