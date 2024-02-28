BJP Submits List of 16.91 Lakh Alleged False Voters to Election Commission in Kolkata

AMN

BJP has submitted a list of false voters to the Election Commission of India. A team led by leader of opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, today went to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata. He submitted a list of 16 lakhs 91 thousand false voters. Mr. Suvendu requested the Commission to the names immediately.

Mr. Adhikari told the media that state government is using Block Development Officers (BDOs) to enter the names of false voters and names have been entered twice. He requested the Commission not to use officers who are close to the Trinamool Congress party, for election purposes. A request will be made to the full bench of Election Commission also when it will come to West Bengal. Mr. Suvendu also expressed confidence that a fair voting will be held in West Bengal.

