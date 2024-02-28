Himachal political crisis: Vidhan Sabha adjourned sine die after passing budget for 2024-25

AMN Shimla

Amid political crisis in the state CM Sukhvinder Sukhu government got a major relief as the Himachal Pradesh Assembly was adjourned indefinitely after the state budget was successfully passed. With this, the Sukhu dispensation solidifies its position as it faces no imminent threat for the next three months.The BJP’s strategic move to demand a division of votes hit a roadblock with the suspension of its 15 MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur.

Amid speculation about the CM’s resignation, Sukhvinder Sukhu’s Sukhvinder Sukhu rubbished roumers. “I want to make it clear that I haven’t resigned. The Congress government will complete five years. We are fighters and we will prove our majority,” Sukhu told reporters.

Meanwhile Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh has quit following the party’s stunning loss on the lone Rajya Sabha seat to the BJP. Meanwhile, the BJP has sought a floor test after claiming that Congress government lost its majority.

Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said there is a need to look into the reasons why the Congress government is on the brink of collapse and how did such a situation arise when the party had complete majority.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the 2022 Assembly elections were fought under the collective leadership of Congress president Pratibha Singh and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri. The government was formed with everyone’s efforts, he added.

He said he is compelled to speak on the functioning of the government as no post was important to him, but it was the relationship with the people that mattered most to him.

He said the legislators had been sidelined. He said there was fiscal mismanagement and all these issues were raised from time to time with the high command in Delhi.

He said this situation had arisen as the high command, too, failed to take note of it and take corrective action, adding: “I am a disciplined member of the party, so I know where to draw the line.”

He said the youth wholeheartedly supported the Congress, but the question is “are we in a position to deliver”. Justice should not only be done, but should seem to be done through delivery and proper governance, he added.

He said he had given due respect to the CM and in the last one year as minister he had tried to deliver to the best of his ability.

The Congress has initiated a disqualification motion against the six party lawmakers who cross-voted for the BJP candidate in Rajya Sabha polls, Chief Minister Sukhu said, adding that the hearing for the same was underway. His remarks came after the passage of the Budget in the Himachal Assembly today.

LATEST

Himachal Congress MLAs have reached Haryana’s Panchkula; disembark helicopters at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex

Himachal Vidhan Sabha adjourned sine die after passing budget for 2024-25

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha was on Wednesday adjourned sine die after the passing of budget for 2024-25 and related Appropriation Bill authorising the government to spend Rs 6,24,21.73 crore from the consolidated fund.

The Budget was passed in the absence of BJP members as 15 of them were suspended and the remaining 10 staged a walkout in protest.

The Vidhan Sabha was adjourned a day ahead of schedule as political scenario changed dramatically after defeat of Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in Rajya Sabha elections on Tuesday and announcement of resignation by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh from the Sukhu cabinet.

The budget was presented on February 17 by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio.

Discussions on the budget were held for four days from February 19 to 22