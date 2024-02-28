PM launches several infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu

@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched infrastructure projects worth over 17,300 crore rupees in Tamil Nadu. In Thoothukudi, Mr Modi laid the foundation stone for the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at V. O. Chidambaranar Port.

The terminal will transform the port into a transshipment hub for the east coast, leveraging India’s coastline and geographic location to enhance competitiveness in global trade. It will also boost employment and economic growth in the region. Prime Minister also inaugurated projects to establish the V. O. Chidambaranar Port as India’s first Green Hydrogen Hub Port, including a desalination plant, hydrogen production, and bunkering facility.

Mr Modi also launched India’s first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel as part of the Harit Nauka initiative, highlighting India’s commitment to clean energy solutions and net-zero goals. Prime Minister also dedicated tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten States and Union Territories and unveiled rail projects aimed at doubling the Vanchi Maniyachchi – Nagercoil rail line and the Melappalayam – Aralvaymoli section.

Developed at the cost of about 1,477 crore rupees, the doubling project will help in reducing travel time for the trains heading towards Chennai from Kanyakumari, Nagercoil & Tirunelveli. Four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about 4,586 crore rupees were also inaugurated to enhance connectivity, promote socio-economic growth, and facilitate pilgrimage visits in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that India’s first hydrogen fuel cell vessel will be travelling to Kasi to be used the river Ganga and it will be considered a gift from the people of Tamilnadu to his constituency Varanasi. The Prime Minister said that Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme is strengthened through such moves. He said that the hydrogen fuel cell will provide sustainable development to the country’s future. He said that the infrastructure projects implemented by the Centre in Tamilnadu has been huge in the past ten years. Mr. Modi said that the ruling DMK Government in the state is preventing the media from publishing the achievements of his government and accused the previous UPA regime for not bothering to develop the state.

The Prime Minister said that the Government has given a boost to the maritime sector which has ensured a multi-fold growth. He said that multi-modal projects which were launched today will provide clean transportation and lessen the cost of traveling through waterways. He said that the VOC Port desalination plant, green hydrogen bunkering facilities will go a long way in fulfilling the vision of Vikshit Bharat. He said that hydrogen fuel-based transportation will provide an eco-friendly secure environment with zero carbon footprints.

He said that the maritime sector needs to have sound infrastructure to ensure growth and development in the future. He said that rail, road services between Tamilnadu and Kerala will grow due to 4500 Crore rupees projects and tourism will receive a boost in all the sectors.

Mr. Modi said that because of the Central Government schemes, the State has 1300 km rail infrastructure and 2000 km electrification and rail passengers have world class facilities. He told that to ensure development is not a political ideology but a developmental ideology. Due to development, the future will be secure for the youth as there will be more employment and that was the Prime Minister’s guarantee. He assured that he will fulfill the promise when the Government is sworn to power the third time.

Speaking at the occasion, Union Minister Dr. L. Murugan said that in the Last ten years 11 lakh crore worth projects were implemented in the Country and India had the unique privilege of launching Chandrayaan – 3 to the south pole of the moon and proved that India can become a self reliant country in the Space Sector under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He told that in 2047 India will be a super power.