BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Unemployment Comparison with Pakistan, Calls it Misunderstanding

BJP today hit out at former Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his claim that the unemployment rate in India is double that of Pakistan. Briefing the media in New Delhi, party spokesperson Pratyush Kanth said that with 40 percent of people in Pakistan living below the poverty line, making such comparisons reflects the mere understanding of Mr. Gandhi.

He alleged that the Congress leader’s comparison of India to Pakistan’s economy stems from a mindset of appeasement politics. Mr. Kanth said that Mr. Gandhi fails to understand that today India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. He added that be it building homes, toilets, roads, electrification, and taking initiatives for the welfare of farmers, youth, and the entire system is a very thoughtful approach that the Narendra Modi government provides, but Rahul Gandhi has failed to acknowledge its significance. The BJP leader also said that India’s security infrastructure has significantly strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, addressing a gathering in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, Mr. Gandhi had said that currently, the country had maximum unemployment in the last 40 years.