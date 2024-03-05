इंडियन आवाज़     05 Mar 2024 01:23:56      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Amit Shah Reassures Ladakh Delegation on Constitutional Safeguards

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Tweeted

Staff Reporter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured a delegation of Ladakh that the Centre is committed to providing necessary Constitutional safeguards to the Union Territory.

He said the High Powered Committee on Ladakh constituted to look into the demands of Apex Body, Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been discussing the modalities to provide such constitutional safeguards.  A six-member delegation of  ABL and KDA  called on Mr.  Shah in New Delhi.  The  Minister expressed that the consultative mechanism established through the High Powered Committee should continue to engage on issues including measures to protect the region’s unique culture, protection of land and employment, inclusive development and empowerment of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

The High Powered Committee headed by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has been working actively with the representatives of ABL and KDA and significant progress has been made. A sub-committee is also actively engaged with the Ministry of Law and other experts. The second meeting of the sub-committee was held today which was attended by the representatives of ABL and KDA.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart