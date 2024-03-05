Amit Shah Reassures Ladakh Delegation on Constitutional Safeguards

Tweeted

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured a delegation of Ladakh that the Centre is committed to providing necessary Constitutional safeguards to the Union Territory.

He said the High Powered Committee on Ladakh constituted to look into the demands of Apex Body, Leh (ABL) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been discussing the modalities to provide such constitutional safeguards. A six-member delegation of ABL and KDA called on Mr. Shah in New Delhi. The Minister expressed that the consultative mechanism established through the High Powered Committee should continue to engage on issues including measures to protect the region’s unique culture, protection of land and employment, inclusive development and empowerment of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council.

The High Powered Committee headed by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai has been working actively with the representatives of ABL and KDA and significant progress has been made. A sub-committee is also actively engaged with the Ministry of Law and other experts. The second meeting of the sub-committee was held today which was attended by the representatives of ABL and KDA.