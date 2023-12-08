BJP is most preferred party for governance: PM Modi

Staff Reporter

BJP leader and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has asserted that BJP is the most preferred party for governance citing data of incumbent parties winning state assembly polls.

Addressing BJP Parliamentary Party meeting in New Delhi Thursday Mr. Modi said, while being in power in the states Congress went to seek a second mandate 40 times so far in state assembly polls and its government back to power only seven times. He added that in contrary to it, the BJP government reelected twice for 22 times out of 39 times, it faced the state assembly polls so far. Briefing media after the meeting Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi quoted the Prime Minister as saying that the recent victory of BJP in three state assembly polls was the result of the hard work of all the party workers. Mr. Modi also said that the BJP has increased its strength manifold in Mizoram and Telangana along with Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. He also underlined that there are only four castes that are women, youth, poor, and farmers and justice should be ensured for them. Mr. Joshi informed that the Prime Minister asked all BJP MPs and Ministers to participate in Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra from 22 December to 25 January.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was given a standing ovation by BJP MPs for the party’s victory in the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. He was also felicitated during the meeting.